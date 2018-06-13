Excessive oil, bugs and hair: That’s what’s served to India’s Hockey players

The Indian Hockey players are presently training for Asian Games 2018. However, they don't seem to get the perfect meals at Sports Authority of India, Bangalore centre. A disappointed chief coach Harendra Singh has written to Rajinder Singh, the President of Hockey India, complaining about the poor quality of food served to players.

“...The food quality at Bangalore SAI centre has been well below par for a professional unit. There is excessive oil and fat throughout (in the food), bones with hardly any meat. In some cases, players and staff have found insects, bugs and hair in the food. Hygiene has also been neglected," his letter reads, as reported by Times of India.

The problem doesn't limit itself in poor hygiene or insufficient quantity of meat. Singh's letter further states that the players have deficiencies of important nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, as suggested by their blood reports.

Rajinder Singh reportedly caught attention of Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra regarding the same, who urged SAI Director-General Neelam Kapur to take necessary actions.