Few things you didn't know about Rahul Gandhi

That Rahul Gandhi is one of India’s most popular leaders in the country is indisputable.

The Gandhi scion took over the reins of the Indian National Congress from his mother Sonia Gandhi in 2017. The leader of the opposition party has a peculiar knack of staying in the news.

His rallies and speeches have provided for much fodder to internet humour and headlines. Often referred as ‘Yuvraj’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there’s more to Rahul Gandhi apart from being a politician. Here’s a list of things we’re sure you didn’t know about the man.

Rahul Gandhi is one of the most educated politicians in India

Rahul attended the Modern School in New Delhi in the initial years of his childhood and was later shifted to Doon School. Post his father’s death, he shifted colleges from St Stephens to Harvard and finally to Rollins College in Florida from where he graduated in 1994. He later went on to do a M Phil in Development Studies in 1995 from Trinity College in Cambridge.

Tryst with the corporate world

While Rahul now lives an active political life, life hasn’t always revolved around politics for him.He has worked, briefly, at the Monitor Group, a management consulting firm in London. Before Rahul entered politics, he even established his own outsourcing firm. In 2002, he was one of the directors of Mumbai-based technology outsourcing firm Backops Services Private Ltd.

An Aikodo fighter

Rahul Gandhi has a black belt in Aikodo, a Japanese martial art form. His coach, Sensei Paritos Kar once told India Today that he’s been practicing with the young neta since 2009 (Kar says Rahul also knows sword-fighting and Brazilian jiu-jitsu). And here’s a picture of Rahul Gandhi with his Aikodo group.

Rahul has been arrested, once

The year was 2011, Rahul went head-on with the Mayawati government. He participated in an anti-land acquisition protest by farmers in Bhatta Parsaul. While entry to the village was barred, Gandhi dodged the police by riding pillion on a farmer’s motorbike. The administration had him arrested and has faced arrest in his life. The incident happened when he was going to meet the farmers in Bhatta Parsaul village in Uttar Pradesh in May 2011.

Well looks like if not a politician, Rahul surely would have made a name for himself in the corporate world.