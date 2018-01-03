Fight for women rights stalled in Rajya Sabha as Congress opposes Triple Talaq Bill

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, or the Triple Talaq Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha even as the opposition stalled the proceedings of the House over the Maharashtra caste clashes. The Congress party, which had backed the bill in Lower House, changed their stance in Rajya Sabha creating a major ruckus which ultimately led to adjournment of the House till Thursday.

The commotion in RS seemed undying even as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha PJ Kurien repeatedly requested the opposition to allow Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to present the bill. He repeatedly warned of an adjournment amid loud disruptions. Congress leader Anand Sharma moved a motion in the House to send the Triple Talaq Bill to the Select Committee for further consideration.

The Lok Sabha has already cleared the 'Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill. The BJP Parliamentary Party meet asked all its MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha for smooth passage of the bill. The opposition had protested vehemently against the bill, asking for it to be sent to a parliamentary panel to further understand the "need" for a civil issue to be turned into a criminal one.

The bill advocates “any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal”. Center's draft law turns instant triple Talaq into “cognizable and non-bailable” offence. The offence can be punishable with 3 years of jail coupled with monetary fine for offenders.​

The Upper House will resume on Thursday for a possible consensus over the malpractice of Triple Talaq.