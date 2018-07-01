Five politicians whose death will always remain a mystery

Politics, the name is enough to make you shudder. It is a world of mind games and dirty, well, politics. The hunger for power takes over sanity and conspiracies are aplenty. Many such conspiracies behind the mysterious death of renowned politicians exist and unfortunately, these mysteries will never be resolved. Here we list a few.

Lal Bahadur Shashtri

It was in the year 1966 that India lost its second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shashtri. He was in Tashkent when he passed away. The Prime Minister was there to meet the then President of Pakistan, Ayub Khan. He was found dead in his hotel room the same day he held the meeting. Though initial reports claimed that Lal Bahadur Shashtri died of multiple heart-attacks, his wife emphasized that he was killed. She could see several cut marks on his body that had turned blue leading to the story that something was fishy. Adding to the suspicion, the two men who were supposed to accompany Lal Bahadur Shashtri, on this trip were also killed in road accidents. The mystery behind Lal Bahadur Shashtri’s death still prevails.

Subhash Chandra Bose

On the fatal day of 18th August 1945, a plane crash in Taiwan killed India’s bravest son Subhash Chandra Bose. Though Japanese government confirmed the news, many are still suspicious over his death. Many conspiracies have been made revealing the reason for Bose’s death. Some say he conspired with this plane crash story to escape to Soviet Union. He apparently took the identity of Gumnami Baba and formed Azad Hind Government embassy in Russia. Maj Gen GD Bakshi (retd) claimed in his book, Bose: The Indian Samurai - Netaji and the INA Military Assessment, that the braveheart was tortured to death when British carried out an interrogation. All conspiracies aside, some still believe Bose is alive.

Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee

A member of Jawaharlal Nehru’s committee, Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, is the man behind the slogan ‘Ek desh me do nishan, do pradhan, nahin chalega, nahin chalega’. It was with regards to Kashmir being given a different emblem and a Prime Minister. He was arrested as soon he stepped in Kashmir to protest. Later, when under arrest, he was hospitalized as he was suffering from dry pleurisy and coronary problems. Mr Mookerjee was allergic to penicillin and it was known to all. Despite this, he was given the shot that took his life. No post-mortem carried out, no inquiry made; Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee’s death became a mystery for forever.

Sanjay Gandhi

Sanjay Gandhi’s death in a plane crash had sent a shockwave across the nation. A trained pilot, Sanjay Gandhi, was doing acrobatics when his aircraft plunged down and crashed. A startling revelation here is that the plane did not explode or catch fire after hitting the ground, which is the case when any plane has such a crash landing. Onlookers claim that Sanjay’s aircraft took an unnatural turn that takes place only when the fuel tank is empty but that was not the case as the aircraft tank was filled right before taking off. Conspiracies say that it was his mother Indira Gandhi who plotted this plane crash as she considered her son to be a threat to her throne. The truth behind his death, however, will never be known.

Haren Pandya

Gujarat’s Home Minister wouldn’t have ever thought that his daily morning walks could lead to his death. It was on March 23, 2003 that Haren was found dead in his car while he stepped out for a morning walk. His body lay in his car for two hours and nobody had any clue over who killed him. Questions over his security were raised and committees were formed to investigate.

All these stories truly prove that living a life of a politician is not easy.