Folk singer, Mamta Sharma found with throat slit in Haryana

Haryana is currently embroiling in accusations of lack of protection for its women as back to back cases of rape and murder get reported in the state. Adding to the list is the murder of a folk singer who was found with her throat split in Rohtak’s Baniyani district. This district also happens to be Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s native village.

Folk singer, Mamta Sharma’s body was found in a field four days after she went missing on Sunday. She left home for a performance in Sonipat but never turned up at the venue. The singer while traveling with her associate Mohit Kumar had switched her car in the middle and left with a different party. Kumar claims that the people she went off with were known to the singer.

Her family accuse that their report of her missing had been ignored by the police. The police have so far registered a murder case and are currently trying to identify the murderers using phone records of Sharma.

This is the second case of a female singer being murdered in the state, the last being in October. Harshita Dahiya, 22, was shot in close range while returning home from a performance. Her murder is suspected to have been orchestrated by her brother-in-law who is also a gangster.

The increasing lack of law and order in the state is making the opposition question Khattar’s powers and his ability to control lawlessness in the state.