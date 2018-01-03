For the love of Tamil, Japanese couple travels to Madurai for a perfect wedding experience

When you finally decide to marry your loved one, you often plan for a destination wedding. Sometimes that quest for destination takes you to a different nation. Like it took Virushka to Italy. Similarly, for 27-year-old Chiharu Obata and 31-year old Yuto Ninaga who got married on April 1, 2017, in their home country, Japan, the wedding ceremony of their dreams was waiting in another country approximately 5,956 kilometers away – India!

According to a report published in The News Minute, Chiharu and Yuto always had a special love for Tamil Nadu and its culture. So, when a friend of Chiharu suggested her to get married in a traditional Tamil ceremony at Madurai, she didn’t spare a second thought. Chiharu’s friend V Vinodhini and her husband Venkatesh are from Madurai who lives in Japan. They made all the arrangements for their Japanese friends to get married in a Hindu ceremony in Madurai. While Chiharu was dressed in a red and gold sari with an orange blouse, her husband Yuto wore the traditional white veshti and white shirt. Right from the wedding cards which were printed in Tamil, to getting married as the priest chanted Vedic mantras before the holy fire – Chiharu and Yuto’s wedding followed all the guidelines.

Yuto, who is an ardent fan of Kollywood stars like Dhanush and Vijay, took inspiration from them to tie his veshti for the wedding ceremony. Chiharu’s parents, Keiji Obata and Naomi Obata along with Yuto’s brothers, Tunehito and Chiaki, and sister-in-law, Junko attended the wedding dressed in traditional Indian attire. Speaking to media persons after the wedding ceremony, Chiharu, speaking in perfect Tamil said, “My name is Chiharu, I’ve come here from Japan. When I was in college, I was studying linguistics, and I chose to study Tamil. I came here for my research, and I really like the country and the culture.”

She also said, “I have always wanted to have a wedding as per Indian traditions. Madurai can be called the cultural center of Tamil Nadu! This is why I decided to get married here.”

“Tamilila enakku ellame pidikum (I love everything in Tamil),” she added after the ceremony.