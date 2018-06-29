Four years of Narendra Modi: 41 trips, 52 countries, and Rs 355 crore spent!

Activist Bhimappa Gadad sent a Right to Information query to the Prime Minister’s Office, requesting it to share information about the cost of the PM’s trips abroad. Narendra Modi has served as the PM of India for four years and made a grand total of 41 trips to 52 countries. The RTI revealed that Modi spent Rs 355 crore for his foreign trips, and spent a total of 165 days outside the country. Gadad shared the information with a leading news portal.

According to reports, Modi’s highest expenses came up when he went on a nine-day visit to three nations – France, Germany, and Canada. This was in April 2015 and cost Rs 31,25,78,000. His least expensive trip was to Bhutan in June 2014, and it amounted to Rs 2,45,27,465.

“Recently, I was going through news reports wherein Prime Minister’s foreign visits were heavily criticized. Then I applied under RTI seeking details of PM’s foreign visits and I was really shocked to know the details,” Gadad told the New Indian Express.

Gadad said that he is unhappy about the PMO not sharing details on Modi’s travels within India. He told the outlet that the information on “domestic visits and expenses for security provided during the visits” were not provided. According to him, the PMO said that the SPG, which oversees the PM’s security, is outside the purview of RTI.