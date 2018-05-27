Four Years of Narendra Modi government: PM launches app

It’s been four years since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India. Over the years there were many reactions to his style of administration. The Prime Minister launched an app through his website to better understand the citizens’ reaction on his way of work. But we’ll get to that later, for now, let’s have look at what NaMo tweeted to mark his big day.

On this day in 2014, we began our journey of working towards India’s transformation.



Over the last four years, development has become a vibrant mass movement, with every citizen feeling involved in India's growth trajectory. 125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2018

I bow to my fellow citizens for their unwavering faith in our Government. This support and affection is the biggest source of motivation and strength for the entire Government. We will continue to serve the people of India with the same vigour and dedication. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2018

For us, it is always India First.



With the best intent and complete integrity, we have taken futuristic and people-friendly decisions that are laying the foundations of a New India. #SaafNiyatSahiVikas pic.twitter.com/xyYx6KFIv3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2018

In an early morning tweet, Modi said that development has become a ‘vibrant mass movement’ and that every citizen contributing to the growth of the country. In a show of humility, Modi bowed to Indians, saying that the citizens are his sources of motivation. His next tweet shared a list of achievement that his government completed.

It is your voice that counts! Tell me what you feel about the working of the Central Government, its initiatives and the development work in your constituency. Take part in this survey on the NaMo App. https://t.co/KZwMJDTlfP pic.twitter.com/50aHCSAfMa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2018

Later in the day, NaMo shared a tweet where he stated that the citizens' voice counts. The tweet links you to an app which allows you to participate in a survey. The survey is set up to take in the opinions of citizens about popular BJP leaders at the constituency and state levels. It allows you to rate them based on their availability, honesty, humility, and popularity.

Where are the jobs which u promised instead of providing jobs u destroyed all small business, instead of giving remaining jobs to jobless youth u close all remaining jobs,only big business gets big and small business are finished,u increase retirement age of govt . Employees — Shalini (@SweetestGirl022) May 26, 2018

No sir.

Air is against you. Regular blitzkrieg is not going to help



Pls do asap

1 Farmer - pay entire MSP, and declare % target achieved

2 Stop pinching people for their daily necessities - petrol, cash etc

3 Release Employment data by sector

4. Show what's done for Dalits — Rove (@rove_drives) May 26, 2018

Sir, with all due respect, 25 common people have been shot dead by police in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. Is this development?? — Suriya Prakaash (@spaash) May 26, 2018

However, many raised questions on the performance of the government on his tweet itself. Some complained about the lack of jobs and the destruction of small businesses. Many even trolled the PM on the rising prices of petrol and diesel.

Sir, don't you know India has stopped trusting you now? Please talk less and do little more work to enhance your credibility. — Kiran Kumar (@Yr_Conscience) May 26, 2018

With the government’s and by extension PM’s tenure coming to an end next year, let’s see what changes come in and what is the agenda for the next election campaign in 2019.