From dancing uncle to Gormint aunty; these 7 commoners became insanely famous thanks to social media

Social media takes us to a different planet all together. A planet where we don’t know who’s who, while we know everyone and anyone. As contradicting it may sound, it is true. Now this platform is not just reduced to share your thoughts and opinions with the world, but a way to attain fame. Stars make use of it and do it quite wisely. But hey, there are some who have accidentally become famous because of social media. Here’s our list of accidently famous social media stars…

The current sensation is the latest to become a hit, albeit accidently. A professor named Sanjeev Shrivastava has become a star overnight, thanks to his dancing video that is viral on the internet. He has become so famous now that Vidisha Municipal Corporation even appointed him as the brand ambassador and we are not joking!

Best wedding performance selected by UNESCO pic.twitter.com/XPmLbmRKld — Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan) May 30, 2018

Following the same suite was Gormint Aunty who became famous within no time. The reason for her becoming famous was quite hilarious though. A video of hers abusing the Government aka Gormint had gone viral on the internet leaving the netizens in splits.

The blue-eyed chaiwala from Lahore, Arshad Khan, became an internet sensation in a blink of an eye. The man with his insanely good looks got the entire internet raving about him. He then stepped into modelling and even has a music single in his name.

The wink girl needs no introduction. Priya Prakash Varrier became India’s national crush overnight. Boy, with just a wink, Priya made the men fall for her. Damn, how we wish we had that power.

Have you ever thought that running a marathon could make you famous? A candid click of a man named Zeddie Little running a marathon had gone viral on the internet and he got the tag of ridiculously photogenic guy and we aren’t complaining.

Just like little Zeddie, Dr Mike is the most handsome man on this planet, according to social media that it. But seriously, look at him. Who doesn’t want to be sick when you have him to take care of you? Someone call 911!

Just like Lahore’s Chaiwala, we have Nepali Sabziwali making everyone drool over her beautiful looks.