From Lord Krishna to Hitler! TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad fancies up to make a point

Rallies are too mainstream and there's no harm in getting a little creative, right? Telugu Desam Party MP Sivaprasad Naramalli's name may not strike a chord in the first go, but he's becoming really famous for his interesting guises!

On Thursday, Naramalli reached the parliament to demand special status for Andhra Pradesh. His agenda may or may not have interested many, but his getup did! The politician decked up as Adolf Hitler.

This is not the first time he's turned up in a semblance, only to make a point! Just a few days ago, he dressed up as Sathya Sai Baba of Puttaparthi. Amused we were!

In fact, during a save Andhra Pradesh campaign, he decided to slip into Narad Muni's avatar!

Naramalli's demand for a special status has witnessed some of his most interesting avatars, including that of a magician and Lord Ram!

Not many know that Naramalli is a doctor by profession and has acted in films as well! We're sure it is the actor within that helps him pull off these eccentric looks. During one such protest, he even turned up dressed as a school boy and a priest!

TDP, the ruling party of Andhra Pradesh, has been long negotiating with the centre for a special state category status. In March, they walked out of the NDA alliance, alleging that the Modi Government did not fulfil its promise.