home/ india
Gangster Dilpreet Singh who shot Parish Verma arrested after a firefight

Gangster Dilpreet Singh who shot Parish Verma arrested after a firefight

First published: July 10, 2018 09:56 AM IST | Updated: July 10, 2018 09:56 AM IST | Author: Debanu Das

 

Gangster Dilpreet Singh Baba, who had allegedly shot dead Punjabi singer Parish Verma in Mohali, has been arrested by the Chandigarh police. In a joint operation with the Punjab Police, Dilpreet was nabbed after he fired at the cops and attempted to escape. The accused suffered gunshot wounds and was admitted to the PGIMER Hospital, reports News18.

According to reports, the police had received a tip-off about Dilpreet’s whereabouts and immediately an operation was launched. Dilpreet was attempting to escape but a police van rammed into his car and brought it to a halt.

Back in April, Dilpreet had made a Facebook post where he claimed to have attacked Verma. He even uploaded a picture of himself holding a gun and a picture of Verma with a cross drawn across it, reports News18. Dilpreet reportedly has a history of shooting people’s legs, possibly intending to scare them.

Parish Verma was shot in Mohali while he was coming back to his apartment along with a friend, following a performance at a club. Parish was shot on his leg. Earlier, Dilpreet’s accomplice Harvinder Singh had shot a Punjab University leader in his thighs and before that, Dilpreet and his gang fired on a village sarpanch, again at his legs.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Chandigarh police #Dilpreet Singh Baba #murder #Parish Verma #punjab police #Punjab University #Punjabi

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All