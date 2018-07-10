Gangster Dilpreet Singh who shot Parish Verma arrested after a firefight

Gangster Dilpreet Singh Baba, who had allegedly shot dead Punjabi singer Parish Verma in Mohali, has been arrested by the Chandigarh police. In a joint operation with the Punjab Police, Dilpreet was nabbed after he fired at the cops and attempted to escape. The accused suffered gunshot wounds and was admitted to the PGIMER Hospital, reports News18.

According to reports, the police had received a tip-off about Dilpreet’s whereabouts and immediately an operation was launched. Dilpreet was attempting to escape but a police van rammed into his car and brought it to a halt.

Back in April, Dilpreet had made a Facebook post where he claimed to have attacked Verma. He even uploaded a picture of himself holding a gun and a picture of Verma with a cross drawn across it, reports News18. Dilpreet reportedly has a history of shooting people’s legs, possibly intending to scare them.

Parish Verma was shot in Mohali while he was coming back to his apartment along with a friend, following a performance at a club. Parish was shot on his leg. Earlier, Dilpreet’s accomplice Harvinder Singh had shot a Punjab University leader in his thighs and before that, Dilpreet and his gang fired on a village sarpanch, again at his legs.