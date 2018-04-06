Garland aimed perfectly at Rahul Gandhi sparks security concerns

In what could be called the mother of all throws, a garland hurled by a supporter travelled a good distance to land right where it was intended – on the neck of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi was on a moving truck surrounded by numerous supporters at Tumkur in Karnataka. In a moment when Gandhi was waving at followers and his security personnel looking the other way, a lucky follower targeted him. While the video is going viral on the internet, it does bring us some haunting memories.

The video was shared by several Congress leaders including their social media in-charge, Divya Spandana aka Ramya. The Secretary of Congress’ Karnataka unit Rakshith Shivaram, went as far as calling it a 'sign' ahead of the polls.

The throw, though spectacular, could be a sign of poor security around Gandhi. Investigations are underway to find out if this was a security breach. While the garland was en route to Rahul, his bodyguards were unable to deflect it. Interestingly, Rahul is one of the most protected politicians in the country. Worryingly, Rahul’s grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi were assassinated. Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a bomb hidden in a garland.

Rahul was taken completely off-guard when the spectator scored a bull’s eye. He immediately took it off. Karnataka is one of the largest states ruled by Congress. On his fifth lap of the two-day election campaign in the state, Rahul visited the Siddhaganga Mutt and sought the blessing of the 111-year-old seer Sri Shivakumara Swami.