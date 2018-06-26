home/ india
Get over Chai Pi Lo aunty, here we have found her international counterpart

No one could have thought in the wildest of dreams that a lady would go famous just by sipping a cup of tea and greeting everyone. 'Hello fraands...chai pi lo', is a phrase that is now known to all, and if you aren't aware of it, boss, it is high time you update yourself. Everyone is hooked onto Chai Pi Lo aunty who has managed to get a massive fan following just because of that one single video. So much so, that she has even made multiple others, following the viral reaction of the first. But, move over aunty, as we have found your international counterpart on Facebook. We are not joking.

This handle called The Frustrated Engineer has put up a video of a white man seeping a cup of tea and going 'Hello Fraands' like our desi aunty.

Here's the video.

Now this is crazy! Well, we knew that foreigners were obsessed with the ‘chai’, who knew that they were obsessed with ‘chai pi lo aunty’ too.

