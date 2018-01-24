Good Morning greetings are cluttering Indian smartphones

Did you know that one in three smartphone users in India run out of space on their phones daily? The reason? Sun-dappled flowers, adorable toddlers, birds and two words – Good Morning!

According to a report published in The Wall Street Journal, Google researchers in Silicon Valley were trying to figure out why numerous smartphones freeze up half a world away. Turns out that millions of Indians who are getting online for the first time, are filling up the internet. Starting before sunrise and reaching a crescendo before 8 a.m., internet newbies post millions of good-morning images to friends, family and even strangers.

In fact, the habit even shows an increase in the number of Google searches for “Good Morning images” over the past five years. WhatsApp, which has 200 million monthly active users in India, added a status message last year so that users could say good morning to all of their contacts at once!

Comedy enthusiast’s favourite, All India Bakchod, in fact, addressed the issue in an old skit where a demanding mother tortures a middle-aged man playing the role of WhatsApp by relentlessly ordering him to deliver morning messages.

But, perhaps India’s most famous morning-message enthusiast is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who even admonished a group of lawmakers recently, for not responding to his morning greetings.

Google’s solution? A brand new app called Files Go that can highlight files for possible deletion and deletes all good-morning messages at one go.