Google celebrates 115th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay

Google Doodle paid tribute to Indian freedom fighter and feminist social reformer Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay on her 115th birth anniversary. Kamaladevi was a freedom fighter, social activist, actor, youth leader, art enthusiast, and a women’s movement organiser. She was only one who successfully persuaded Mahatma Gandhi to call in women to march with him during the independence movement.

The Google’s Doodle depicts the various fields she endorsed, including dance forms, embroidery, musical instruments and some other traditional objects which she had tried to protect.

Kamaladevi was born on April 3, 1903, in Mangalore and was married at the age 14. She was widowed just two years later. Kamaladevi had travelled to London to pursue her education and joined the Indian National Congress in 1927, after returning to India.

Kamaladevi had managed to be the first in a number events. She was the first woman to run for a legislative office, she became one of the select leaders who signed the new Constitution of India after independence. She was also the first woman to be arrested by the British for selling contraband salt.

Kamaladevi was instrumental in protecting India’s handicrafts, handlooms and theatre. She also insisted on setting up national institutions to promote and protect Indian traditional entertainment forms such as dance, art puppetry and music.

In 1974, Kamaladevi was felicitated with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship. This is the highest honour bestowed by the National Academy of Drama, Music and Dance.