Google Doodle: A tribute to Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis - the man who gave us the statistical measure

If you have seen Google today (June 29) you could see that the logo has different sizes of human beings, some standing and some sitting. If you are confused, fret not, as we are going to tell you that what is the latest Google Doodle all about. It is a tribute to Indian scientist and applied statistician Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis. Today is the 125th birth anniversary of the scientist.

The statistician is mainly remembered for the Mahalanobis distance, a statistical measure that was created by him. Not many people know this but Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis was one of the members of the first Planning Commission of a free India. It was him who had made pioneering studies in anthropometry in India. He is the founder of Indian Statistical Institute.

He has 16 honours in his name and not just in India but internationally too. In 2006, the Indian government had declared National Statistical Day on June 29 which marks Mahalanobis birthday.

If you have seen the film, The Man Who Knew Infinity which was a biopic on mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, there’s a part in the movie that has Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis also in it. The character was played by actor Shazad Latif.

While the current Google Doodle is quite good, Google has shared the earlier concepts that they had for the doodle. Check them out here:

We wonder why an Indian filmmaker has not yet thought of making a biopic on Mahalanobis.