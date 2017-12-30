Google Doodle celebrates Kannada writer Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappas 113th birthday

Munjane Manjinolu/ Pasuralli nadevaaga/ Anjisuva Sanjeyolu/ Usirannu yelevaaga/ Yele poove aalisuve/ Naa ninna geeteyanu/ Yele poove solisuve/ Naa ninna preetiyanu!

(Amidst the early morning dew/ Walking across the greenery/ And in the evening that is scary/ While taking a breath/ Oh flower, I listen to your song/ Oh flower, I defeat your love!)

Today Google celebrates the life and literature of, 20th century Kannada poet and author, Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa. The search giant dedicated a doodle to Puyyappa on his 113th birth anniversary. Kuppali was more famous by his pen name Kuvempu and is considered one of the greatest Kannada writers of his time.

Most of Kuvempu's work is in Kannada; he was a strong advocate of the language. Was the founder of Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies at the Mysore University to research the Kannada language.

The Doodle by illustrator Upamanyu Bhattacharyya and Swati Shelar, who helped with the Kannada lettering, shows Kuvempu surrounded by nature in his beloved home. We have also shared some of the other drafts on the page.

The featured poem featured is Poovu (The Flower), rhapsodizing on the beauty of the poet’s natural surroundings. Kuppali loved his writing to reflect the simple wonder of the world around him, especially flowers.

Happy birthday, Kuvempu!