Hack-tivist to PM Modi: What’s your Aadhaar number?

First published: July 29, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Updated: July 29, 2018 04:26 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

 

After embarrassing RS Sharma, the chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, French hacker Elliot Alderson challenged Narendra Modi to share his Aadhaar details. The prime minister who is known to accept many online challenges hasn’t responded yet. Alderson’s challenge to Modi comes a day after RS Sharma tweeted his Aadhaar number in an open challenge to prove that his records were safe.

Following Sharma’s challenge, Alderson shared the TRAI chief’s phone number, birthdate, address and other personal details. He also recommended Sharma to change his Gmail password. The hacker didn’t stop there, he also shared Sharma’s alternate phone number and PAN card details within the span of a few hours. To add insult to injury, Alderson also revealed that the Aadhaar number Sharma shared was not his own, but that of his secretary.

Following Alderson’s tweets, Sharma himself was engaged in verbal duels with twitter users till late. He seemed to be bent on proving that information gathered on him were on public domain and attempted to disprove the thought that "Aadhaar compromises the privacy of the person".

PTI contacted Sharma about the incident and he declined make any detailed comments on the issue, saying, “Let the challenge run for some time".

