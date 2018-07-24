Happy birthday Azim Premji! Here’s celebrating the man and his life

Engineering students waiting for their placements know him very well. And if you’re not a student but keep tabs on the IT industry, then you’ve probably heard about Azim Premji. The chairman of Wipro Limited is also India’s second richest person. Today he turns 73. Besides running Wipro, Premji is also the proud owner of a private equity fund, Premji Invest. On his birthday, let’s look at the facets of Premji’s life that you may not be aware of.

At the age of 21, Premji dropped out of the Stanford University to take charge of Wipro, after the passing of his father, ‎Mohamed Hashem Premji. He then completed his degree about 30 years later, graduating in Electrical Engineering. When he took over Wipro, the company was known for making hydrogenated cooking fat.

The software magnate holds JRD Tata as his icon, which he had revealed in an article. According to him, what he “really admired in JRD was his ability to manage a very complex business portfolio with a rare clarity of mind."

In what could be termed as a huge act of philantrophy, Premji reportedly transferred 8.6 percent of his stake in Wipro to the Azim Premji Foundation. In 2011, Premji had featured on the Forbes list of richest Indians.

Back in 2005, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to trade and commerce. According to reports, when he isn’t working, Azim Premji enjoys watching films and asks his senior execs for recommendations.

Here’s wishing the best to the man who has set the foundation of IT in the country, revolutionising it; Azim Premji, he is.