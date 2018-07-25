Hardik Patel sentenced to 2 years in jail by Gujarat court in 2015 riot case

Patidar leader and reservation crusader Hardik Patel has been sentenced to two years in Jail by Visnagar court in Gujarat. In a 2015 riot case linked to the Patel quota movement, Hardik along with two of his aides has been found guilty of vandalising and creating ruckus at a BJP MLA’s office in Visnagar. Apart from the two-year jail term, Hardik Patel has also been awarded with a Rs 50,000 fine.

Reportedly in 2015, a mob of around 3000 to 5000 vandalised BJP MLA Rushikesh Patel’s office during the Patidar reservation protests. A total of 17 people, including Hardik, were charged with arson, rioting and criminal conspiracy. Hardik, who was arrested and released on bail, was barred by the court from entering Mehsana district in connection with this case. Post the verdict, Hardik has appealed to his supporters and followers to remain calm.

Hardik Patel, the 24-year-old is one of the most prominent faces of the Patidar reservation movement, due to which there was a massive state-wide unrest in 2015 in Gujarat. Earlier this month, the activist had announced that he will sit on an indefinite fast from August 25 to back his demand of reservation for Patidars in government jobs and educational institutions