Haryana CM: Fingers pointed at women will be chopped off

One hard-hitting statement and a controversy is born! But here’s a trick to learn from Haryana’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to escape such a situation.

The CM, during a recent interaction, made a very aggressive statement. If any person dares to point his finger at a woman, their fingers will be chopped off, he roared. Khatter had other things to add as well. The senior BJP leader added that people accused of rape or molestation in Haryana, will not receive any sort of state government benefits.

"Hamare yaha ek bhi behen beti ki taraf agar koi ungli uthayega to uski ungli kaat di jaayegi, aisa hum prabhand karenge," Haryana CM ML Khattar said in a speech y'day; later clarified, "Dekhiye kehne ki bhav ye hai ki sirf dandit karenge. Aisa koi barbarian rule hamara nahi hai" pic.twitter.com/BdzPT3RNqz — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2018

"Hamare yaha ek bhi behen beti ki taraf agar koi ungli uthayega to uski ungli kaat di jaayegi, aisa hum prabhand karenge (If anyone points fingers at our women, their fingers will be chopped off, and we will make arrangements for it)," said Khattar in his speech, after the launch of the Ek Aur Sudhar project in his state. Controversial is all forms, right?

But Khattar was smart enough to rectify his statement as people started to thrash him for promoting ‘barbarian rule’. He was quick enough to clarify by saying, “Dekhiye kehne ki bhav ye hai ki sirf dandit karenge. Aisa koi barbarian rule hamara nahi hai" (Look, The intention of the statement was not a barbarian rule but to punish the accused/culprits).

Words once spoken, cannot be taken back. But they can be molded at least and that’s the trick!

The CM had also said that if an accused is cleared of charges of sexual misconduct then he can avail the services offered by the Haryana government. Khatter announced that if a rape victim requests a lawyer who is not supplied by the state, she will receive a financial support of Rs 22,000.