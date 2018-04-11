Haryana govt asks students, are your parents engaged in unclean occupations?

Haryana’s Education Department kicked off a controversy when it asked students seeking admissions to furnish them with information which is too personal or is not required. The two-page questionnaire was handed over to students who were also from Gurugram and Panchkula. Reports mention that the forms have been distributed across Haryana.

The forms asked students to furnish personal as well as family data, including religion, caste, bank account number, Aadhaar details. The form also asked if their parents are engaged in “unclean occupations.” When contacted by IANS, the state government officials said they were not aware of the form which has the government’s logo on it. The officials refused to be quoted on the issue.

A spokesperson for the state government, however, said that it was not clear who issued the form.

A senior leader of the Congress, Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted that the document was in fact, “a Surveillance of Parents/Students Form.” He also demanded that the state’s education department withdraw the form and apologise to the parents.

Authorities of private schools have cleared the air saying that the information demanded by the form is for the Education Department and asked for by schools. Some other schools mentioned that the form came from the Directorate of School Education of the Haryana government.

"Why do they want so many details? What will they do with the bank account number of a student?" asked a parent in Panchkula. Several others questioned the need to specify the child’s religion in the form.