Haryana top cop normalises rape as state faces women safety crisis

Haryana’s emerging cases of violent rape is making people question the state’s safety when it comes to women. Its degrading record of rape is making fingers point at Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his ability to protect the women in his state. As sensitivity towards the harrowing incidents increase, the administration still seems laid back in their approach. This lackadaisical approach was put into words by a top cop of the state.

“This type of event is not just happening now but have been taking place for a long time. The Police’s job is to grab the accused and proof with evidence. We give our best in this regard and this is why I am standing here,” said Haryana’s top cop, ADGP, RC Mishra.

#BREAKING -- Top cop's shocking statement. RC Mishra, ADGP Ambala range says rapes have been happening in our society since ages pic.twitter.com/Hp0InuAY0q — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 17, 2018

Mishra was prompted to make this statement after recent cases of rape was reported from the state. The latest being from Jind where a 15-year-old girl was raped and murdered. Her body was discovered around 100 km from her home with ruptured liver and lungs. Objects seemed to have been inserted in her body. An accused in the incident was a 19-year-old boy who was last spotted with her. His naked body was discovered on Saturday. His death is speculated to be a case of revenge or ‘family honour’ killing.

Back to back reports of rapes is gripping the state. Last week, an 11-year-old girl was raped, murdered and then raped again in Panipat. Another report was of a 23-year-old woman allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in Faridabad on Monday.

As the state faces a red alarm over women’s safety, its protectors seem to want to normalise rape in the face of an emergency.