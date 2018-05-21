"Hate is a prison": Rahul Gandhi's tribute to father Rajiv Gandhi

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s 27th Death Anniversary has inspired a rather emotional social media post from his son and President of Indian National Congress Rahul Gandhi. In an early morning post, Rahul shared the teaching that was closest to his heart, “hate is a prison for those who carry it.”

My father taught me that hate is a prison for those who carry it. Today, on his death anniversary, I thank him for teaching me to love and respect all beings, the most valuable gifts a father can give a son. Rajiv Gandhi, those of us that love you hold you forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/BBjESe4D3S — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2018

Rahul along with sister Priyanka Gandhi paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi at Vir Bhumi in Delhi. Rajiv Gandhi's wife and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leaders Sushil Kumar Shinde and Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to him.

Congress President Rahul @RahulGandhi & Smt Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pay their respects to their father, the former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. #RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/p4dkTW2QUk — Congress (@INCIndia) May 21, 2018

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh pays tribute to Shri Rajiv Gandhi, erstwhile Prime Minister at Veer Bhumi. #RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/AjY7m0WIhp — Congress (@INCIndia) May 21, 2018

Rajiv Gandhi was only 40 years of age when he was elected the Prime Minister of the country. He was the youngest PM to have assumed office after his mother and former PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984. A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi too was assassinated in a suicide bombing at Chennai's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.