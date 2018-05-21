home/ india
"Hate is a prison": Rahul Gandhi's tribute to father Rajiv Gandhi

First published: May 21, 2018 10:45 AM IST | Updated: May 21, 2018 11:17 AM IST | Author: sneha mathew

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s 27th Death Anniversary has inspired a rather emotional social media post from his son and President of Indian National Congress Rahul Gandhi. In an early morning post, Rahul shared the teaching that was closest to his heart, “hate is a prison for those who carry it.”

Rahul along with sister Priyanka Gandhi paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi at Vir Bhumi in Delhi. Rajiv Gandhi's wife and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leaders Sushil Kumar Shinde and Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to him.

Rajiv Gandhi was only 40 years of age when he was elected the Prime Minister of the country. He was the youngest PM to have assumed office after his mother and former PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984. A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi too was assassinated in a suicide bombing at Chennai's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

