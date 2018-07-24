home/ india
HCL founder Shiv Nadar makes a huge donation to a Tirupati shrine

HCL founder Shiv Nadar makes a huge donation to a Tirupati shrine

First published: July 24, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Updated: July 24, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Billionaire Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL and the Shiv Nadar Foundation, reportedly donated a sum of one crore to the Lord Venkateshwara shrine. Located at Tirumala, the Lord Venkateshwara shrine is very popular among devotees and Nadar handed the authorities a demand draft worth Rs 1,00,00,001. Nadar had arrived at the shrine on July 23 to offer prayers.

According to a public relations official of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasathanam, the HCL chairman asked the TTD to use the money to fund a hospital that it runs for handicapped persons.

With a net worth of $14.1 billion, as reported by Forbes, Nadar founded HCL in his garage in 1976 to make calculators and microprocessors. At present Nadar is the chairman of HCL Technologies which reportedly makes $7.5 billion, making it the fourth-largest provider of software services in India.

The company has also invested $780 million in an intellectual property partnership with IBM and employs about 120,000 people globally. According to Forbes, HCL hires high school graduates and trains them on the job.

Shiv Nadar was awarded a Padma Bhushan for his network in the IT industry and has been nicknamed Magus, or wizard, by his friends.

SHOW MORE
tags: #business #HCL #HCL Technologies #IBM #Lord Venkateshwara #news #Others #Padma Bhushan #Shiv Nadar #Shiv Nadar Foundation #Tirumala #Tirumala Tirupati Devasathanam

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All