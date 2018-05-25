HD Kumaraswamy wins the floor test as BJP makes a dramatic walk out

The newly elected Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy won the floor test for the Congress-JD(S) alliance, soon after the BJP walked out before the trust vote, on May 25. The development solidifies the coalition government of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress in Karnataka.

During the floor test, BS Yeddyurappa, who was CM for 55 hours, attacked former chief minister Siddaramiah, saying that the latter was sidelined by the father-son duo of JD(S), as reported by Live Mint.

"I am not here for the power and position," Kumaraswamy said ahead of the trust vote while responding to Yeddyurappa's jibes.

At the Karnataka election held on May 15, a hung assembly was thrown up, and the Congress and JD(S) formed an alliance to secure a majority over BJP. The BJP had come out as the single largest party with 104 seats, Congress won 78 and JD(S) won 38 seats.

Thought the JD(S)-Congress alliance was sure to win, the MLAs were whisked away to safe spots to avoid alleged poaching by the BJP.

The Supreme Court had dictated that the trust vote should be held on May 19 and not within 15 days as was granted by the governor. This resulted in Yeddyurappa being forced to step down when he faced a certain loss.