Congress netas pull a ‘fast’ one on Rahul Gandhi

Remember the self-proclaimed godman, Siddheshwar Maharaj from Akshay Kumar’s 2012 movie ‘OMG – Oh My God’? The man went on a fast over injustice against his religion and took feast breaks in between. Well, the line between real life and reel life often gets blurred. Take an example of a few Congress netas!

Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana claims Congress leaders were earlier today seen eating at restaurant in Delhi before sitting on a protest and observing fast at Rajghat over atrocities on Dalits. (In pic, Congress leader AS Lovely) pic.twitter.com/OWsIWmwPKP — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

It all started from Rahul Gandhi, who was on a six-hour long fast against atrocities on Dalits. However, his netas had a different vision of his fast. They were caught on camera relishing some bhaturas before the dharna kicked off. And the ruling party, BJP didn’t miss the opportunity to take a jibe on the opposition and shared an image of them feasting. Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana claimed that several Delhi Congress leaders were seen eating at a restaurant in the city before sitting on protest and observing “fast” at Rajghat.

However, Congress netas are not the only poor souls in the country to pull off a hunger strike hilariously. Recently, members of AIADMK party in Tamil Nadu conducted a day-long hunger strike protesting the Centre’s stand on the Cauvery river water dispute. It should have been a political sixer but what caught the attention of people on social media was viral pictures of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members at Vellore eating platefuls of biryani during their apparent ‘lunch break’ in the middle of the hunger strike!

Such is their commitment for the cause: Hunger strike with lunch break: Did AIADMK cadre eat biriyani or tomato rice? | The News Minute https://t.co/OGKlzk7hhr — K Sudarshan (@SudarshanEMA) April 3, 2018

However, Congress leader AS Lovely, who was photographed eating on Monday said that the picture was clicked before the fast began. “Photograph is of before 8 am, this is symbolic fast from 10.30 am to 4.30pm, and it is not indefinite hunger strike. This is what is wrong with these (BJP) people, instead of properly running the country, they concentrate on what we eat” he said, as reported by ANI.