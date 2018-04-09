home/ india
Congress netas pull a ‘fast’ one on Rahul Gandhi

Congress netas pull a ‘fast’ one on Rahul Gandhi

First published: April 09, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Updated: April 09, 2018 05:05 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

Remember the self-proclaimed godman, Siddheshwar Maharaj from Akshay Kumar’s 2012 movie ‘OMG – Oh My God’? The man went on a fast over injustice against his religion and took feast breaks in between. Well, the line between real life and reel life often gets blurred. Take an example of a few Congress netas!

It all started from Rahul Gandhi, who was on a six-hour long fast against atrocities on Dalits. However, his netas had a different vision of his fast. They were caught on camera relishing some bhaturas before the dharna kicked off. And the ruling party, BJP didn’t miss the opportunity to take a jibe on the opposition and shared an image of them feasting. Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana claimed that several Delhi Congress leaders were seen eating at a restaurant in the city before sitting on protest and observing “fast” at Rajghat.

However, Congress netas are not the only poor souls in the country to pull off a hunger strike hilariously. Recently, members of AIADMK party in Tamil Nadu conducted a day-long hunger strike protesting the Centre’s stand on the Cauvery river water dispute. It should have been a political sixer but what caught the attention of people on social media was viral pictures of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members at Vellore eating platefuls of biryani during their apparent ‘lunch break’ in the middle of the hunger strike!

However, Congress leader AS Lovely, who was photographed eating on Monday said that the picture was clicked before the fast began. “Photograph is of before 8 am, this is symbolic fast from 10.30 am to 4.30pm, and it is not indefinite hunger strike. This is what is wrong with these (BJP) people, instead of properly running the country, they concentrate on what we eat” he said, as reported by ANI.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Congress #INC #Indian National Congress #RaGa #Rahul Gandhi

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All