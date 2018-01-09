Here are 10 highlights from Rahul Gandhis visit to Bahrain

Rahul Gandhi, the newly-appointed president of India’s oldest political party, is currently on a one-week trip overseas. Gandhi made his first stop at the Kingdom Of Bahrain on Monday and made a strong case for his party. Taking cues from PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi addressed the Non-Resident Indians (NRI) living in Bahrain. At Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO), delegates of 50 countries attended to hear the 47-year-old deliver a talk as the chief guest of the session. Here are some of the 10 most notable moments from Rahul’s visit to the country.

Rahul: BJP is diving people on caste and religion

In the speech, Rahul came down heavy on the present BJP government for allegedly dividing people on the basis of caste and religion. He claimed that the government is channelising the anger of jobless youth into hatred among communities. Rahul asked the NRIs to help fight forces of ‘hate and division’. “Instead of uniting people of all religions together, the government is busy creating anger due to lack of jobs into hatred between communities,” he said

Carrying his luggage

The part chief was seen dragging his own luggage which fetched him much appreciation on social media.

Luncheon with Bahrain’s foreign minister

Rahul and Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa shared a table for a meeting over lunch. With him were other senior Congress leaders - namely, Shashi Tharoor, Sam Pitroda, Milind Deora, among others.

Met with the Prince of Bahrain

RG also met with Shaikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and reportedly “discussed a variety of issues of interest to India and Bahrain”.

#5

Complimented for his smile

In the address to the Indian diaspora in Bahrain, Rahul was first complemented for his smile by an Indian female in the audience. Later, the lady asked if Rahul chills and goes for a movie, like normal people. The Congress party president said that he does like to keep himself updated and hence goes for a movie every now and then.

# 6

Hinted at a new Congress party

Rahul promised the NRIs a “new shining Congress party” in the coming six months. He stated that there will be dramatic changes in the organisation in which the people will believe in and trust.

#7

Prioritised jobs, health care and education

In his speech, Rahul has stated that his top three priorities would be to create jobs, good health infrastructure and an education system.

#8

Claimed Congress will defeat BJP in 2019

“Congress party knows how to fight. It defeated the British. It changed India and helped the country stand on its feet with the help of people. “This party has so much power that it will defeat the BJP in 2019,” Rahul said.

#9

Urged the NRIs to help him

"I am here to tell you what you mean to our country, that you're important, to tell you there is a serious problem at home, to tell you that you're part of the solution and that I am here to build a bridge between wherever you are in the world and home,” RG said.

#10

Meeting with Bahrain’s military officer

The Congress party head held a meeting with Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, a military officer and member of Bahraini royal family.