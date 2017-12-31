Here are 17 silly statements made by politicians in 2017!

Everybody needs to have a sense humour. It is important to lighten-up in life, take a break from the stress of daily life. However, comedy can be found at the unlikeliest of times and through unlikeliest of people. Our politicians unwittingly have been a constant source of entertainment through their silly to borderline crazy statements. Take a look at 17 silly statements made by Indian politicians in 2017’s.

In a Facebook Live, while answer to a query during a about the government's initiative to reduce suicide rates, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi replied, "Which men have committed suicide? I have not heard/read of a single case." Someone needs to break it to Miss Gandhi that 74% of suicides in 2015 were committed by men. (NCRB data)

Patna’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) asked its candidates to declare: "That I am bachelor/widower/virgin". Clarifying that virgin means ‘unmarried’ was the health minister of Bihar, Mr. Mangal Pandey. There once a Mangal Pandey who took part in a revolutionary rebellion and here’s another who, let’s say was just revolutionary with his definitions.

#WATCH "Virgin means unmarried, nothing objectionable in it", says Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on IGIMS marital status form row pic.twitter.com/OTQgoSs9Dp — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2017

“This population rise in not because of Hindus. The population has risen because of those who support the concept of four wives and 40 children. It is not acceptable,” BJP MP, Sakshi Maharj said in Uttar Pradesh. Sure, a community that constitutes for 14.2% of the total population is definitely the culprit here.

While talking to Al Jazeera about the violent attacks on Africans in Noida former BJP MLA, Tarun Vijay said, “If we were racists, why would we have, all the entire south, which is complete… you know, Tamil, Kerala and Andhra… why do we live with them? Black people are (also) around us.” Who had made this guy an MLA, anyway?

After the controversy over Taj began, BJP Rajya Sabha member came out said, “Taj Mahal is a Hindu temple that was known as Tejo Mahalaya. It was a Shiva temple that was demolished by Shah Jahan to build the Taj Mahal.” Sure, we have run out of all pertinent issues in this country and now we want to play a historian.

When veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai said that a 100 meter Ram statue in Ayodhya can be used to build a general hospital, BJP MP, Subramanian Swamy lost all his wits. He said in a tweet that a mental hospital with a room for Rajdeep which has window that opens to the view of the statue. Yes, sir, a statue should be a top priority when only in August did 290 children die in a government hospital of the same state!

IMHO: A 100 metre Ram statue in Ayodhya bad idea; use same money to build a world class hospital in Gorakhpur.. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 10, 2017

For those e.g Rajdeep who want hospital on Ramjanmabhoomi I suggest a mental hospital 10 kms across Saryu River with a window to see temple — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 16, 2017

A 629-feet Shivaji statue is the dream plan of the BJP government in Maharashtra. The statue will be built in the Arabian Sea, successfully, trampling on the fishermen’s daily bread and not to mention, spending unnecessary money. But why not, we need more tourists and their highly-valued currency. That’s how we will recover the farm loan waivers and the help water distribution in drought affected areas.

With 99.9% of the demonetized money back and terrorism and black money hardly seeming to stop, it definitely was a success.

In June, ahead of the Kanwar Yatra (a religious pilgrimage), Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wanted fig trees that are only the path of the devotees, to be pruned. According to the Yogi, even the shadow of fig trees are inauspicious for the devotees. Quite a progressive decision by the head of a state that has the most number of seats in Indian legislative assemble.

The Padmavati controversy with the movies depiction of Rani Padmavati is no news. In a series of threats against the directors, one Haryana BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu went a little too far and announced a 10 crore reward for anyone who beheads Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Imagine the kind of reforms you can bring with that kind of money but nooooo!

Controversies favourite child, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj never fails to crack that funny bone but he went too far when he said that couples hugging and kissing led to rape. Someone tell him to calm down!

The Tamil movie Mersal’s clip where actor references GST, and rages over the failing India’s healthcare, was not recived well by the BJP. The party’s national secretary H Raja went as far as saying that Vijay is Christian and hence, you guessed it, made that statement. Oh boy!

Featuring again in the list, Maharaj first defended the self-styled god man, Guru Ram Rahim, who was accused of rape charges. Shortly after his conviction, the BJp MP withdrew his support.

Weighing in on the accusations against Ram Rahim was another BJP leader, Subramaniam Swamy who defended the god man and alleged that the rape accusations was a conspiracy to grab his wealth. Bravo, sir!

The oft articulate and erudite Congress MP had an oops moment when he made a toungue-in-cheek remark on the new Miss World, Manushi Chillar. “What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!” Tharoor tweeted.

You're a class act, @ManushiChhillar! Beautiful, smart & uncommonly gracious too. Still, if any offence was caused to any member of your family, sincere apologies. Like every Indian, I'm proud of you. https://t.co/42wdOqV0wZ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 20, 2017

The court has still not announced its decision and Swamy tweets his mind. Have a grip, sir!

This Assam BJP leader was a ‘true Hindu’ when he blurted, “God makes us suffer when we sin. Sometimes we come across young men getting inflicted with cancer or young men meeting with accidents. If you observe the background you will come to know that it's divine justice. Nothing else. We have to suffer that divine justice.”