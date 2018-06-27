Here’s everything you need to know about Sushma Swaraj’s passport controversy even as trolling intensifies

Sushma Swaraj is almost always on top of her game. On numerous occasions, she has been credited to be one of the most responsive ministers in the Modi government. But the minister has found herself at the receiving end of trolls this time around. A dispute between an inter-faith couple and an official from the Passport Seva Kendra resulted in a social media battle. Sushma Swaraj took action against the alleged errant officer and had him transferred, though she didn’t reply to the couple’s tweets, sparking a wave of abuse from haters. Here’s a look at how things unfolded.

An inter-faith couple alleged they were shamed for their marriage by an officer at the Passport Seva Kendra. The officer, identified as Vikas Mishra, allegedly asked Anas Siddiqui, husband of Tanvi Seth, to convert to Hinduism.

The couple tweeted about the incident to Sushma, but she chose not to reply to it. Instead, the errant officer was transferred from his location to a position in Gorakhpur.

Biased decision #ISupportVikasMishra shame on you mam...is it effect of your islamic kidney?? — Indra Bajpai (@bajpai_indra) June 22, 2018

However, things took a sudden turn as Mishra claimed that he asked the couple about an inconsistency between the names. The woman had asked for a passport in the name of Tanvi Seth, yet the name on the nikahnaama was Tanvi Anas, and Mishra had asked her to get it corrected in the records, according to reports.

She is almost dead woman as she runs on only one kidney (borrowed from some one else ) and any time that can stop working . — Capt Sarbjit Dhillon (@dhillonsarbjit2) June 22, 2018

A witness even came forward to support Mishra’s version of the story.

However, twitter is home to trolls and many have accused the minister of remaining silent and indulging in ‘minority appeasement’. Now that the officer is transferred, many alleged that it was ‘injustice’ to the officer.

I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I do not know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 24, 2018

Sushma did not take on the harassers directly. Instead, she left a sarcastic tweet and simply ‘liked’ tweets that abused her for the incident.