Here’s everything you need to know about Sushma Swaraj’s passport controversy even as trolling intensifies

First published: June 27, 2018 10:51 PM IST | Updated: June 27, 2018 10:52 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Sushma Swaraj is almost always on top of her game. On numerous occasions, she has been credited to be one of the most responsive ministers in the Modi government. But the minister has found herself at the receiving end of trolls this time around. A dispute between an inter-faith couple and an official from the Passport Seva Kendra resulted in a social media battle. Sushma Swaraj took action against the alleged errant officer and had him transferred, though she didn’t reply to the couple’s tweets, sparking a wave of abuse from haters. Here’s a look at how things unfolded.

An inter-faith couple alleged they were shamed for their marriage by an officer at the Passport Seva Kendra. The officer, identified as Vikas Mishra, allegedly asked Anas Siddiqui, husband of Tanvi Seth, to convert to Hinduism.

The couple tweeted about the incident to Sushma, but she chose not to reply to it. Instead, the errant officer was transferred from his location to a position in Gorakhpur.

However, things took a sudden turn as Mishra claimed that he asked the couple about an inconsistency between the names. The woman had asked for a passport in the name of Tanvi Seth, yet the name on the nikahnaama was Tanvi Anas, and Mishra had asked her to get it corrected in the records, according to reports.

A witness even came forward to support Mishra’s version of the story.

However, twitter is home to trolls and many have accused the minister of remaining silent and indulging in ‘minority appeasement’. Now that the officer is transferred, many alleged that it was ‘injustice’ to the officer.

Sushma did not take on the harassers directly. Instead, she left a sarcastic tweet and simply ‘liked’ tweets that abused her for the incident.

