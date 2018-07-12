Here's why Congress wants Modi's name in the Guinness Book of World Records

Narendra Modi's tours abroad have been subject to numerous memes. The Prime Minister seems to have adopted travelling as a tool for strengthening the connection with other countries, but the internet is more interested in having some fun. Hence, it results in some pure gold, courtesy the league of meme makers. This time around, however, the Indian National Congress is trying to be humorous as well.

Goa Congress General Secretary Sankalp Amonkar wrote to the Guinness World Records, requesting them to include Modi's name for 'setting a record of travelling abroad'.

"We are overwhelmed and extremely happy to suggest the name of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has set the world record. He has correctly used the resources of India and set the record of making 41 trips to 52 countries in four years. He has already spent Rs 355 crore," the letter reads.

"He has become a role model for the future generations of India, as no other Prime Minister in the world has travelled across countries during their respective tenures," Amonkar added.

"We want to highlight the ridiculousness of the Modi regime, wherein the Prime Minister has spent more time abroad than in India," he told the press in Goa.

This is DEFINITELY much better than the memes. What we look forward to is how the Guinness Book Authority depends!