home/ india
Here's why Congress wants Modi's name in the Guinness Book of World Records

Here's why Congress wants Modi's name in the Guinness Book of World Records

First published: July 11, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Updated: July 11, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

 Narendra Modi's tours abroad have been subject to numerous memes. The Prime Minister seems to have adopted travelling as a tool for strengthening the connection with other countries, but the internet is more interested in having some fun. Hence, it results in some pure gold, courtesy the league of meme makers. This time around, however, the Indian National Congress is trying to be humorous as well.

Goa Congress General Secretary Sankalp Amonkar wrote to the Guinness World Records, requesting them to include Modi's name for 'setting a record of travelling abroad'.

"We are overwhelmed and extremely happy to suggest the name of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has set the world record. He has correctly used the resources of India and set the record of making 41 trips to 52 countries in four years. He has already spent Rs 355 crore," the letter reads.

"He has become a role model for the future generations of India, as no other Prime Minister in the world has travelled across countries during their respective tenures," Amonkar added.

"We want to highlight the ridiculousness of the Modi regime, wherein the Prime Minister has spent more time abroad than in India," he told the press in Goa.

 

This is DEFINITELY much better than the memes. What we look forward to is how the Guinness Book Authority depends!

SHOW MORE
tags: #BJP #Congress #Guinness Book of World Records #india #Narendra Modi #politics #Prime Minister #travel

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All