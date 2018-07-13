Hima Das creates history, and Farhan Akhtar aka Milka Singh is the happiest

Hima Das, the daughter of a rice farmer from Assam, created history in athletics. The 18-year-old stood first in the 400 metre run at the finals of the World U20 Championships in Finland, winning India its first-ever gold at an international event. Hina had participated in her first competitive race only 18 months back. The teenager has done herself and the country proud, and the commendations are pouring.

While everyone is tweeting about her achievements, a number of Bollywood stars too have joined in, congratulating Hina. But one of them stands out, and it comes from none other than Farhan Akhtar, the very person who played the role of Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Congratulations #HimaDas.. 400 meter winner in world Under-20 championships.. proud moment.



It’s amazing that it coincides with the 5 year anniversary of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag & Milkha-ji’s biggest dream was to witness an Indian athlete win Gold in track & field. 😊👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 12, 2018

Hima’s win came at the fifth anniversary of Farhan’s hit film, based on Milkha Singh, who was India’s first athlete to win an individual gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. According to Farhan, who got to get close to the Indian legend, it was Milkha’s biggest dream to witness another Indian athlete to win gold in a track race.

Congratulations to our sensational sprint star Hima Das for winning the 400m gold in the World Under-20 Championship. This is India’s first ever track gold in a World Championship. A very proud moment for Assam and India, Hima; now the Olympic podium beckons! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 12, 2018

T 2865 - CONGRATULATIONS .. #HimaDas , the first Indian Women to win a GOLD in World Athletic track event EVER ! INDIA is proud of you .. you have given us reason to hold up our heads HIGH ! JAI HIND !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Q0YVCx6FSf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2018

The biggest positive to come out of what Hima Das has achieved isn't the medal, it's the hope that India can. Take a bow, champion! — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) July 13, 2018

Yet another brilliant performance from India's daughter..Kudos to India's Hima Das who made history by becoming our first track athlete to become a world champion at any level after winning the women's 400m at the U-20 World Championships in Tampere, Finland on Thursday#HimaDas — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 13, 2018

Historic! Congratulations Hima Das for winning India's first Gold at a global track event in Under - 20 World Athletics. Nicely done 👏👏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 12, 2018

Wow! So proud of you Hima Das. Incredible, historic achievement on becoming the first Indian track athlete to win a medal at any global event winning Gold at women's 400m World U-20 Championships clocking a time of 51.47 seconds. Thank you for the happiness. pic.twitter.com/Cs5wY8sDuM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2018

Incredible effort from Hima Das for winning gold medal for the country. No words can describe the feelings of this impeccable feat🥇 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 13, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about his pride to have Hima winning the race. He added that her achievement will be an inspiration to many. Stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Chhetri, and Mamata Banerjee, lauded her efforts.