Hima Das creates history, and Farhan Akhtar aka Milka Singh is the happiest

First published: July 13, 2018 11:56 AM IST | Updated: July 13, 2018 11:56 AM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Hima Das, the daughter of a rice farmer from Assam, created history in athletics. The 18-year-old stood first in the 400 metre run at the finals of the World U20 Championships in Finland, winning India its first-ever gold at an international event. Hina had participated in her first competitive race only 18 months back. The teenager has done herself and the country proud, and the commendations are pouring.

While everyone is tweeting about her achievements, a number of Bollywood stars too have joined in, congratulating Hina. But one of them stands out, and it comes from none other than Farhan Akhtar, the very person who played the role of Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

 

Hima’s win came at the fifth anniversary of Farhan’s hit film, based on Milkha Singh, who was India’s first athlete to win an individual gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. According to Farhan, who got to get close to the Indian legend, it was Milkha’s biggest dream to witness another Indian athlete to win gold in a track race.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about his pride to have Hima winning the race. He added that her achievement will be an inspiration to many. Stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Chhetri, and Mamata Banerjee, lauded her efforts.

