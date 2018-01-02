Hindustan means country for Hindus: BJP MLA Vikram Saini

Talking in the communally sensitive area of Muzzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh was Vikram Saini, a BJP legislator who made inflammatory statements against Muslims and other minorities. The legislator said in a function, "Our country is called Hindustan, which means a nation for the Hindus." Saini later moved on to target political parties that allegedly favoured Muslims.

Muzzaffarnagar was the epicenter of communally driven riots that had claimed the lives of 60 people in 2013. Talking in a function of the communally sensitive area, Saini said, "I'm a hardcore believer in Hindutva. Our nation is called Hindustan, which means a nation for the Hindus. Today, everyone gets benefits without any discrimination".

In a jibe against the Congress, Saini, who is a lawmaker from Khatauli in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, said, "Earlier the system was -- the longer the beard, the bigger the cheque".

"Some scatter-brained leaders made the bearded ones stay, which is why we are in trouble today. Had they left, all this land would have belonged to us," he added. The comment was a clear attack on Samajwadi party, they ruled the state before BJP won in a landslide victory in 2017 elections.

Since the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, Saini had been detained under the National Security Act.

Among other controversial statements, Saini said he will "break the limbs of those killing cows" in March, 2017. He had also said, "I had promised that I will break the hands and legs of those who hesitate in saying 'Vande Mataram', those who feel pain in saying 'Bharat mata ki jai' and also those who do not consider cows their mother and kill them".