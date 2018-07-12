IAS Topper from Kashmir leaves Government fuming over his ‘Rapistan’ tweet

Shah Faesal, the first UPSC Civil Services Topper from Jammu & Kashmir has left the Government fuming over his ‘rapistan’ tweet. He has termed it as ‘a love letter from his’ and shared it on his social media page.

Love letter from my boss for my sarcastic tweet against rape-culture in South Asia. The Irony here is that service rules with a colonial spirit are invoked in a democratic India to stifle the freedom of conscience. I'm sharing this to underscore the need for a rule change. pic.twitter.com/ssT8HIKhIK — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) July 10, 2018

On Tuesday, the IAS Officer called the need for a rule change as he shared the notice sent to him by the General Administration Department. The notice said, “You have allegedly failed to maintain absolute honesty and integrity in the discharge of official duty and thus acted in a manner unbecoming of a public servant.”

On April 22, Faesal tweeted, “Population +patriarchy +illiteracy +alcohol +porn +technology +anarchy = rapistan”. Soon after, he drew a lot of flak for his remark which many stated was targeted at India. But, he clarified later that he didn’t in any way mean to target the country.

The letter states, "The Department of Personnel & Training, Government of India has forwarded to this department a copy of communication, along with its enclosures, in which several references have been made by you in your twitter account, in which contents are prima-face in contravention of the extant provisions of All India Services (Conduct Rules), 1968/All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. Screen-shots of the posts made by you in your twitter account are enclosed."

Currently, Faesal is pursuing Edward S Mason Mid Career Masters Programme abroad. Former J&K Minister Omar Abdullah defended Faesal and questioned as to how a sarcastic tweet could be termed as ‘dishonest’.