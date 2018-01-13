IIT graduate based in United States marries homosexual partner in Maharashtra

Romance always finds a way. According to a report published by Times of India, a US-based Indian engineer has married his gay lover in a traditional ceremony at Yavatmal on December 30. The wedding took place just days before the Supreme Court agreed to review the criminalisation of homosexuality, but the police and the hotel didn’t object considering the legal ambiguity regarding gay marriages in India.

The 40-year-old Yavatmal native Hrishi Mohankumar Sathawane married Vinh from Vietnam with the blessings of his family and friends at a hotel which is inches away from the office of the superintendent of police. The police have refused to comment but had ordered an investigation. Though the owners of the hotel claimed it was a simple get-together, the couple’s social media updates make the marriage ceremony apparent. Since then, the photos have gone viral.

Hrishi, who currently lives in California, holds a BTech from IIT-Bombay and has a US green card. His parents were against his homosexual preference but he eventually succeeded in convincing them of his decision. The couple got engaged in mid-2017 followed by an American wedding in October.

On January 8, The Supreme Court had said that it would reconsider and examine the constitutional validity of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a law that criminalises sexual activities "against the law of nature". Deciding on a petition by five persons who say they are living in fear of being prosecuted, the top court said, "The section of people who exercise their choice should never remain in a state of fear."