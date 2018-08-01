Imran Khan’s maamu jaan, Aamir Khan, to be at Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony?

Imran Khan, who is soon to take over the prime ministerial position in Pakistan is all set to host a grand swearing-in. The former cricketer has invited a league of celebrated and eminent Indians to his oath-taking ceremony on August 11.

After Prime Minister Modi received his invitation, Bollywood’s Aamir Khan and Imran’s on-field stars Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev were next on the list.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s party Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-insaf with 115 seats is the single largest in Pakistan’s National Assembly. The party is still short of a few seats to claim majority in the 270-member House. But with invitations already out to international leaders, it looks like Khan is confident of forming the government with the support of independents and smaller parties. Imran Khan’s invitations takes us back to the time when Narendra Modi invited SAARC leaders for his function. The then Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited Delhi for PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

The names of the Indians on the guest list was announced by Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary.