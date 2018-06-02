Income Tax office in Mumbai catches fire; files of Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya burnt?

On Friday, the Income Tax office of Mumbai located at Balard Estate in Fort area, caught a major fire. Eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot after the fire broke out, around 4.50 pm. At around 6.45 pm, it came under control. A total number of six were rescued from the building and taken to S George Hospital.

“We cannot say the fire is doused. Intense heat and smoke can recreate sparks inside. The building is old and congested. It was difficult to move around inside. We are investigating the cause of the fire,” PS Rahangdale, chief fire officer, told HT.

#WATCH Latest visuals from Scindia House (Commercial) where a level-3 fire broke out inside an office. Fire fighting operations continue. No casualties reported. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/kQOGiaj189 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2018

As soon as the news of the fire broke, rumours of major papers being burnt away were also afloat. A few reports and social media posts also suggested that crucial papers relevant to Nirav Modi or Vijay Mallya's scam might have been burnt as well.

"All files related to the Nirav Modi case have been sent to the Central government," A A Shanker, director general of income tax (investigation), told the publication.

Does that mean that there are no files of him in Mumbai? Shanker did not want to comment.

Till Saturday morning, the cooling operations were on. There's some time before we know if any important documents were damaged or not!