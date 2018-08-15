Independence Day 2018: Get your patriotic groove on with these songs

15th August will mark India’s 72nd Independence Day. The date is forever etched in every Indian's memory as the day India, Bharat, Hindustan, gained freedom from an oppressive colonial rule. The British Raj ended on this day in 1947, and ever since then, the country has celebrated the day with much fervour. Since the day is a national holiday, many parades will be held across districts and states. However, if for whatever reason you missed out on them, don't worry! We've compiled a list of songs for you to listen to and get your patriotic groove on. Old, new, we've got a little something for everyone.

Ae Watan - Raazi

With two renditions of this song, everyone can sing along and feel the love for the nation.

Mera Mulk Mera Desh - Diljale

Peace, progress and love is all that this song is about.

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo - Lata Mangeshkar

One cannot forget the epochal Lata Mangeshkar's Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo - the song is perfect for I-Day.

I Love My India - Pardes

The song was a hit back when the film - Pardes - released and is still on every Independence Day playlist.

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani - Title Track

No matter which country you reside in, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

Maa Tujhe Salaam - A. R. Rahman

No I-Day playlist is complete without maestro Allah Rakha Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam.

Happy Independence Day to you all!