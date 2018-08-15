Independence Day 2018: This piano rendition of Jana Gana Mana is bound to give you goosebumps

Ahead of India's 72nd Independence Day, a rendition of Jana Gana Mana has gone viral on YouTube. Created by Mumbai-based pianist Shayan Italia and directed by Farhad Vijay Arora, the video was uploaded on July 29. It has been 15 days and it has managed to cross more than 72 million views thereby breaking the records of the other national anthems.

The greyscale video is simply beautiful. And this might be a bit technical for you, but we still have to talk about this. It has been filmed in 8K. YouTube doesn't really allow for the 8K processing, but Shayan and his team took special permission from them because they wanted that clarity and crispness in sound and visuals. "We worked with a lot of countries to make this accessible to viewers internationally because that was the goal with this video,” Shayan told The Hindu.

This video is bound to give you goosebumps. Especially at the end where viewers can see Shayan place an Indian flag on the piano and touch the fall board after he shuts it over the fallboard. It just fills you with a lot of pride for your country.

Another thing to be proud of is that this video has outdone all the other versions of the Indian national anthems on YouTube.

We cannot ever forget this rendition of Jana Mana Gana, which brought together some of India's legendary singers like Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar, late Jagjit Singh, AR Rahman among others. This one has over 2.3 million views on YouTube.

For those of you have seen Karan Johar's Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, you will know that there is a version of the national anthem in the film. This one has around 34 millions:

And this beautiful version of Jana Gana Mana in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan has crossed over 800k views till now:

Happy Independence Day from all of us at in.com to our readers. Jai Hind!