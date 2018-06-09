India achieves a new height, discovers new planet

A team of scientists led by Abhijit Chakraborty of Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory has discovered a new planet. According to ISRO, the newly found planet rotates around a star similar to the sun, and takes 19.5 days to complete one rotation. With this, India joins the elite club of countries that have discovered planets.

The found planet is reportedly a sub-Saturn or super-Neptune-sized planet which has a radius six times that of earth, ISRO stated in its announcement on Friday.

In a conversation with Times of India, Chakraborty suggested that the planet was six hundred light years away from Earth and would be between Saturn and Neptune in size. It is closer to Neptune, he added.

Since it closely rotates around a hot star, the planet bears a temperature of around 600 degree centigrade.