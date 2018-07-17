India doesn’t need a tragedy king and a ‘bechara’ like Kumaraswamy, says Arun Jaitley

On Saturday, an emotional Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy got teary-eyed as he spoke about swallowing the pain of a coalition Government in Karnataka. He said, “People are standing with bouquets to wish me, as one of their brothers became Chief Minister and they all are happy, but I'm not. I know the pain of coalition government. I became Vishkanth (Lord Shiva) and swallowed pain of this government.” In his own words, he stated that he wanted to fulfill the unfinished agenda of his father and former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gawda.

Well, his sorry speech didn’t go down too well with Union Minister Arun Jaitley. He opines that the country doesn’t need a ‘bechara’ like Kumaraswamy.

"Listening to these statements of an Honourable Chief Minister, my memory took me back to the dialogues of the tragedy era of Hindi cinema. If this is the consequence of a two-party coalition, what is it that a disparate group of parties with no ideological similarity offer to India? India's Prime Minister and his Government have to overcome the challenges that India faces today. He cannot be seen like the Chief Minister of Karnataka as a tragedy king. If such a coalition is a cup of poison, why even dream of inflicting it on the nation? The leader of the world's fastest-growing economy cannot be a 'Bechara'," he wrote in a blog post.

He continued by saying that the only objective of such non-idealogical opportunistic coalitions is survival and not service of the nation. “If the Prime Minister of such a coalition has to weep before the cameras with an only wish of how to exit from office, it will be a scenario worse than the policy paralysis of UPA II,” said Jaitley.