India has many politicians, but who’s the looker of them all?

Whether you like it or not, a well-dressed dude is always a head turner. And if you’re a politician, you’d be even more careful to get your attire spot on because, let’s face it, the entire world is watching. In India, politicos traditionally wear a white kurta and pyjamas or plain saris. Of course there are exceptions and those who dare to do something different, do stand out.

While Yogi Adityanath will be the first to don a saffron kurta, many others rock their own style and set up a trend – like the Modi Coat. Here’s a look at some our very own politicians in their best.

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

NaMo is undoubtedly the best dressed of all Indian politicians. While the PM is known to stick with his signature kurta-jacket combo, the one time he chose to wear a suit, it grabbed the headlines. His famous suit, the one he wore while meeting former US President Barrack Obama, was dubbed the Modi Coat, and inspired many a designer. The suit was auctioned at Rs 4.31 crore and has Modi’s name embroidered on it as pinstripes.

Abdullah was the youngest CM of Kashmir and he looks pretty composed in whatever he wears. You’ll often find him in crisp pathani coats and flawless suits.

Sachin Pilot, MP of the Indian National Congress

The MP from Ajmer is always on point. He’s always got it right with his suits and kurtas. His sophisticated sense of style adds to his persona every time he’s up for a speech.

Shashi Tharoor, Indian National Congress

From kurtas, suits and everything in between, Shashi Tharoor looks smart and wows us all the time, and unlike most of his contemporaries, he is never seen in dhoti.

Agatha Sangma, National People’s Party

She’s truly a youth icon with her cool casuals, t-shirts and trousers, and formal shirts. Though she is often pictured in salwars and traditional clothes, Sangma prefers to be in western attire.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Indian National Congress

Scindia is nothing short of a superstar when it comes to fashion. With his Nehru coats and sunglasses, he is undoubtedly someone who grabs the eyeballs.

Priyanka Gandhi, Indian National Congress

Priyanka is usually seen with a bob cut, a sari, and a smart smile. Her no makeup look shows people who’s boss. Her saris are normally checked, monotone or colour blocked, and she is hardly seen in designer dresses.

These dapper-looking politicians, who’re doing whatever they can to amend the laws of political fashion, sure know that their influence goes well beyond the walls of the parliament.