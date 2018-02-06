India issues travel advisory after emergency declared in Maldives

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen declared a state of emergency in the tourism country on Monday, breaking honeymoon dreams of recently married couples. The announcement came after yearlong discrepancies brewing between the government and Supreme Court reached a new high. Following the announcement, Indian government urged nationals to defer travelling to the Maldives unless absolutely necessary.

Indian nationals are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Male and other atolls untill further notice. Detailed travel advisory at https://t.co/DCdCkojESK — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 5, 2018

Currently close to 30,000 Indians reside in the country with most of them working in the country’s capital, Male. While it is not known what the Indian government plans to do with those residing or working in the country, the government advised against planned travels to the country.

The declaration of emergency comes after army stormed the Supreme Court of the country arresting Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed and another judge, Ali Hameed. Details of their detention are yet to be known.

The arrests come after opposition forces began raising their voice against the arrest of nine dissidents in Yameen’s government. Yameen refused to release the nine even after being directed by the SC to do so. The opposition have been hit by subjugation in the past few years, ever since Yameen took office in 2013. He has earned the notorious image of arresting almost the entire opposition after he came into power.

The opposition supported by former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom has been campaigning against the current government. It is Gayoom who had asked the Indian government for an intervention to end the political chaos in the archipelago country.