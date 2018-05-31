India, Pakistan agree to implement 2003 Ceasefire Understanding pact

India and Pakistan have agreed to ‘fully implement’ the ceasefire pact of 2003 in ‘letter and spirit’ in a bid to put a stop to cross border firing in Jammu and Kashmir. The Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both the countries went through the situation across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

After a conversation over a hotline, initiated by the Pakistani DGMO, Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and his Indian counterpart Lt General Anil Chauhan, both sides issued statements. The identical statements said the two armies have agreed to put into effect the 2003 ceasefire understanding.

“Both the DGMOs agreed to fully implement the Ceasefire Understanding of 2003 in letter and spirit forthwith and to ensure that henceforth the ceasefire will not be violated by both sides,” the Indian Army said.

The Pakistan army mentioned that both DGMOs agreed to take measures to make sure peace is ensured along the borders and citizens avoid problems. In the last couple of months, the LoC has seen several skirmishes.

In 2018 itself, 908 ceasefire violations by the Pakistani army was reported and in 2017, the number was 860, reports The Wire.