India test-fires Agni-V: Things you should know

On Thursday morning, 18th January India test-fired its Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). This was the final operational configuration from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, taking us one step closer to the Strategic Forces Command (SFC).

#FLASH India test fired Intercontinental 5000-km range surface to surface nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-V from Abdul Kalam island off the Odisha coast at 9:53 am. pic.twitter.com/kkBi2NDFRT — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

"We have successfully launched nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-V today," Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman told ANI.

We have successfully launched nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-V today: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai (File pic) pic.twitter.com/6KivWbmZg6 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

The missile was last tested on December 26, 2016, when it was quoted as the fourth and final experimental test of the three-stage missile. But the 50-tonne missile still needs a few more user-trials before it is produced in adequate numbers.

The 17-metre long Agni-V has been earlier tested in April 2012, September 2013, January 2015 and December 2016.

The nuclear-capable Agni-V missile can reach the northern-most parts of China with a strike range of over 5,000-km. The missile's canister-launch version gives the armed forces flexibility to transport and fire the missile from anywhere.

Once the missile is inducted, India will join the ICBM (missiles with a range of over 5,000-5,500km) club alongside the US, Russia, China, France and the UK.

Apart from the shorter-range Prithvi and Dhanush missiles, the SFC has also introduced Agni-I, Agni-II and Agni-III missiles. While these missiles are mostly aimed towards Pakistan, the Agni-IV and Agni-V are specifically meant for clashes against China.