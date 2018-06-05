Indian Air Force Jaguar crashes in Gujarat, Pilot killed

A Jaguar aircraft from Indian Air Force crashed down at Gujarat's Kutch on the outskirts of Beraja village on Tuesday morning, shortly after it took off. Pilot Sanjay Chauhan was killed. Chauhan, an air commodore, took off from the Jamnagar air base and was on a routine training mission, reports NDTV. As it crashed, the aircraft hit cattle on a field, resulting in their death. One can assess the destruction caused from the fact that the debris of the plane was spread over a humongous area of 340 km.

"Today morning a Jaguar aircraft on a routine training mission from Jamnagar crashed around 10:30 am," said Lieutenant Colonel Manish Ojha, defence spokesperson.

Soon, an enquiry investigating the cause of the crash will be rolled out.

Earlier year in February, a Microlight Virus SW-80 helicopter belonging to Indian Air Force had also crashed at Assam's Majuli Island, leading to the death of two pilot commanders, Wing Commander D Vats and Wing Commander J James. It was suspected that the crash took place due to a technical glitch in the helicopter.

We extend our condolence to the departed and hope that such technical glitches reduce in frequency so that no more lives are lost.