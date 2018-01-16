Indian Army shoots down Pakistani jawans in retaliatory fire

The Indian army killed seven Pakistani soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday in retaliatory fire. The operation took place after Pakistan’s ceasefire violations in the Mendhar sector of Jammu & Kashmir where an Indian soldier was martyred. Pakistan, however, claimed in a statement that four and not seven soldiers were killed in what it says was ‘unprovoked Indian firing’. The statement also claimed that three Indian soldiers were killed in retaliation.

“Four Pakistan Army soldiers embraced shahadat along the LoC in Jandrot, Kotli sector. Troops were busy in line communication maintenance when they were hit by heavy mortar rounds. Exchange of fire killed three Indian soldiers, while a few were injured,” it said in its statement as reported by the Hindu. The Indian Army has denied any casualties.

Pakistan later summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the incident.

“Director-General (South Asia & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces, using heavy mortars, on 15 January 2018, in the Jandrot sub-sector of Kotli Sector resulting in the shahadat of four Pakistani soldiers and injuries to five others,” said a statement from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a senior Indian Army officer as reported by the Times of India, “Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by firing on our forward posts in the Jandrot-Kotli area in Mendhar. Our troops then targeted and destroyed the Pakistan army post at Kotli, which was involved in the ceasefire, with heavy mortar shelling."

Earlier Army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat warned Pakistan against its continued support to infiltration. He stated that the Army would not tolerate anti-India activities in J&K.

“We will not let these anti-national elements succeed at any cost. If we are forced, we may escalate our military action and carry out [the] ‘other action’,” he had said at the Army Day parade held at the Delhi Cantonment.