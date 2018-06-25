Indian politicians who took the risk for the sake of love and emerged victoriously

You think wars of love are just restricted to Bollywood and its filmy narrations? True, the image of a politician doesn't relate to romance much. But the truth is, many of our Indian politicians have fought uphill battles to win the love of their lives. Take the inter-country love story of Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for example. Want to know more? Read on.

Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi's love story stands as one that truly broke barriers. They first met at a Greek restaurant at Cambridge University. He moved to Antoni, the restaurant winner and urged to know more about the beautiful Italian woman. Back then, it wasn't easy marrying a woman drastically out of his own sphere, especially that he belonged to a politically affluent family. But the risk was worth taking.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi

Lalu Prasad Yadav has numerous uncertain times in his political career and the only companion that stood strong as iron beside him was wife Rabri Devi. After they fell in love, convincing Rabri's parents was a task. They wouldn't approve of Lalu's poor family background. But they stuck to each other and have been doing so unconditionally till date.

Sachin Pilot and Sara Pilot

A man from a conventional Rajasthani Gujjar family marrying the daughter of a Kashmiri Muslim politician can be difficult, even today. But Sachin Pilot and Sarah Pilot were truly in love and wouldn't give up. They fell in love during their college days in London and none of the families was ready for their marriage. They overcame the obstacles and how!

HD Kumaraswamy and Radhika Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is married to actress Radhika Kumaraswamy. Given that his association with former wife Anitha Kumaraswamy was a long one and many thought Radhika was using the relationship as a step to elevate in her career, theirs wasn't an easy choice. But nevertheless, he took the plunge. They together have a daughter.

Filmy much, aren’t they?