‘India’s Most Wanted’ Suhaib Ilyasi gets life imprisonment for wife’s murder

After seventeen years, anchor, director and producer of India’s most famous crime show- India’s Most Wanted, Suhaib Ilyasi has been given life imprisonment by Delhi's Karkardoom Court for murdering his wife. IIyasi was held guilty of the murder on December 16, 2017. As part of the punishment, Ilyasi must pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh compensation to Anju’s parents

Anju Ilyasi, 30, was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her marital home in East Delhi, on January 11, 2000. Ilyasi claimed that she had committed suicide. Three months later, Iiyasi was arrested on charges of dowry harassment. It is key to note that during the time of the incident, Ilyasi’s show was at its peak.

Anju’s mother and sister told a sub-divisional magistrate that Anju had forced to commit suicide by Ilyasi. The postmortem couldn’t ascertain if it was suicide or murder. Years later, Anju's mother demanded that Ilyasi be tried for murder. While the trial court rejected the demand, in 2014 the Delhi High Court ordered the East Delhi Court to try him for murder.

Ilyasi was convicted of murder on December 16. The prosecution requested for punishment of death as they claimed that Suhaib had created a good image of himself in front of public even as he planned the murder of his wife.

Ilyasi’s counsel quoted three judgments while seeking minimum punishment. They added that as he was distressed and mentally harassed, he should not be awarded capital punishment, which is only reserved for the rarest of rare cases. Ilyasi's lawyer pleaded that as the conviction is only based on circumstantial evidence, this should not come under life nor death. Ilyasi’s lawyer further claimed that without due examination, this case cannot fall under the ambit of rarest of rare cases.