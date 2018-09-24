Injured Commander Abhilash Tomy rescued in joint naval operation

A yachtsman from India was trapped in the high seas in his damaged boat along with a serious back injury, several thousand miles off the coast of Australia. After hours of waiting, Abhilash Tomy, a competitor in the Golden Globe race, was rescued by a joint operation conducted by the Australian Navy, a French fishing vessel and the Indian Navy.

HMAS Ballarat is on its way assist an injured solo yachtsman, approximately 1800 nautical miles off the WA coast. The sailor, an officer in the Indian Navy is understood to have suffered a serious back injury when his ten metre vessel, “Thuriya” was de-masted in extreme weather. pic.twitter.com/e5zgO6F7bj — RoyalAustralianNavy (@Australian_Navy) September 23, 2018

Tomy was located adrift on his dismasted yacht by an Indian Navy reconnaissance aircraft. On September 24, he was rescued by a French fishing vessel called Osiris. The Australian Navy ship HMAS Ballarat left Perth to pick him. India’s own INS Satpura will be arriving at Tomy’s location by September 28.

With rough weather conditions and wind speeds over 130kmph and waves rising over 10 meters high, Tomy, who is also a serving officer at the Indian Navy, was stranded about 1,900 nautical miles off Perth. After his injury, Tomy had sent distress signals which read, “ACTIVATED EPIRB. CANT WALK. MIGHT NEED STRETCHER”, as per a statement by the race organisers. The next message read, “CAN MOVE TOES. FEEL NUMB. CAN’T EAT OR DRINK. TOUGH 2 REACH GRAB BAG”.

Relieved Indian Navy Commander @abhilashtomy has been rescued from his location in the southern Indian Ocean. Appreciate our French and Australian friends for being part of the maritime effort to reach and assist this brave voyager. I wish him a speedy recovery #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 24, 2018

During the past 50 hrs our aircraft has been the eyes of the world in overseeing the rescue living upto the unit's motto *Mission Assigned, Mission Accomplished* Well Done Albatross @Australian_Navy @TOIIndiaNews pic.twitter.com/fafxsuVvyV — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 24, 2018

Tomy was in touch with another participant called Gregor McGuckin from Ireland, whose yacht too was dismasted. Though Gregor was not in distress, he asked for evacuation as he realised that all rescue vessels were now nearby.